For people 60 and older, Wednesday opens the express lane to vaccine eligibility, increasing Washington’s group of 3 million eligible for vaccination by another 2 million “when the state adds Phase 1b, Tiers 3 and 4,” writes The Seattle Times.
“The new tiers opening March 31 include: people 16 and older with at least two co-morbidities or underlying conditions; people living, working or volunteering in congregate living settings like correctional facilities, group homes for people with disabilities, places where people experiencing homelessness live or are receiving services; workers considered at high-risk in congregate settings, including construction, manufacturing, food services and restaurants.”
This advancement in tiers is a step forward for all of us, although it may not feel like it to those still ineligible or to those eligible and unable to score an appointment.
Dr. Chris Spitters, Snohomish Health District’s health officer, made this good point: “Frankly, it’s harder on those who are eligible because as you become eligible … there’s hope. But the chances of you getting up to bat within the next week are not as high as they are compared to your chance of getting vaccinated sometime in the next two months.”
Eligible or ineligible, we are all feeling a bit anxious. Understandably so.
Who doesn’t want all of this to be done and over with? For this whole pandemic to feel like a bad dream you had once?
But we’re in it now, and we must soldier on. And most importantly, we must be patient. The past year has been hard on all of us and everyone is feeling the drudgery of a pandemic dragging on.
Something to celebrate: New guidance released last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may allow some of the Valley’s smaller school districts to move from hybrid schedules to full in-person learning.
“The new guidance,” said U-B reporter Jeremy Burnham on Thursday, “says students should sit at least 3 feet apart from each other, instead of at least 6 feet apart.”
This is proof of our area’s progress.
“Currently, Walla Walla County has a low community transmission rate,” Prescott Superintendent Justin Bradford told Burnham. “The only requirement that is preventing our students from being in school full time … is the 6-feet rule. As soon as it is lifted we can get everyone back into the building full time.”
Though it is a slow process, we see the light at the end of the tunnel.
As a community, let’s continue forward with patience, courage and hope.