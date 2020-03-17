Hoarding of supplies during pandemic shameful

The hoarding of cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer and toilet paper — toilet paper? — as the coronavirus pandemic unfolded has been ridiculous, irresponsible and shameful.
Yes, the pandemic is concerning and has created a huge disruption to our lives. And, far more troubling, some will die.
Still, cleaning out all the toilet paper and hand sanitizer in stores is not doing anybody any good.
It actually creates a lot of problems for those who have run out of toilet paper or can’t find a bottle of hand sanitizer, which has suddenly become an important tool in the coronavirus battle for all of us.
The best way to get through this pandemic — and we will get through it — is to use good sense and think about others, not just ourselves or our families. Just as you appreciate being able to buy a package of toilet paper when needed, so does everybody else.
Those who do have huge supplies of these needed products should consider sharing them with others at the price they were purchased or even free.
What is absolutely morally wrong — and has since become illegal in the wake of President Trump’s declaration of a national emergency — is profiteering from selling products such as hand sanitizer at inflated prices.
The positive news in recent days is that some of those who had planned on gouging the public have come to their senses (perhaps spurred by public and legal pressure) and are now sharing.
The New York Times reported Monday that a Tennessee man who stockpiled 17,700 bottles of hand sanitizer, which made him the subject of national scorn, decided to donate them all on Sunday. The fact the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office had started investigating him for price gouging likely prompted his decision to be charitable. Nevertheless, it was the proper thing to do.
The would-be profiter, Matt Colvin, helped volunteers from a local church load two-thirds of his stash of sanitizer and antibacterial wipes into a box truck for the church to distribute to people in need on Sunday. The Tennessee Attorney General’s Office confiscated the remaining third give to be distributed in Kentucky because that’s where some of the supplies were originally purchased.
It’s great that states and the federal government are cracking down on those trying to gouge the public at a time of national crisis.
In Walla Walla on Sunday, the local Albertsons received a shipment of toilet paper. The store limited customers to two packages of toilet paper and other paper products. The distribution of toilet paper, which was steady, was also orderly — and respectful. It seems that folks were buying out of necessity, not selfishness.
That’s the way all of us should behave as we navigate the coronavirus pandemic.
While we are all practicing “social distancing,” we must keep in mind that we are still all in this together.