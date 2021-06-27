Before Walla Walla was a wine tourism hot spot, our city attracted those interested in history — Pacific Northwest history, to be exact.
And, in fact, many of the tourists who venture to the Valley now are just as interested in exploring the past. Fun fact: On Main Street is the site where, in 1878, the state’s first constitution was drafted — it’s the room above what is now Falkenbergs Jewelers.
It only makes sense to offer even more incentive for history aficionados to visit.
According to the U-B’s Abby Malzewski, on Tuesday, June 29, the Washington State Advisory Council on Historic Preservation will decide if the 14-years-in-the-making nomination to name downtown Walla Walla a historic district can move forward to the final round of decision-making led by the National Park Service. For those who want to be in on the conversation, the nomination meeting will be held virtually from 1-3 p.m. on Zoom. (Meeting details can be found by visiting damp.wa.gov.)
Last 2019, the city received a $17,000 grant from the Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation. That money was awarded “to fund the nomination application by the Washington State Department of Archeology and Historic Preservation,” reports Malzewksi.
This was the third grant the city received to help in the process. Previous work came in 2008 and 2017 for a survey of downtown’s historical buildings and then a more intensive examination of buildings.
While downtown already feels historical — hardly a surprise since it was founded 32 years before Washington statehood in 1854 — being listed as a National Historic District will give it some extra cachet.
According to the city, historic district recognition on a national register will result in technical assistance to concurring property owners for support maintenance and rehabilitation and potential federal income tax credits of up to 20% of the value of qualified projects for property owners.
But, and we see this as being an important consideration, the buildings ultimately listed in the historic district do not have maintenance restrictions nor restrictions on alterations to the property. They are not required to be maintained to historical standards by government or private entities, unless income tax credits are sought, according to the city.
Still, it’s highly likely the bulk of property owners of these buildings will see the benefit of maintaining the historic look and feel. It’s good for the value of their property.
And all this would give a nice boost of pride to those in the community already invested in this city’s historical contributions to the growth of the Pacific Northwest.