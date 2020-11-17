Hiring of woman for a top job in baseball a great call

Over the past century or so a great many baseballs have broken glass — usually in houses near ballparks as players hit home runs or, alas, make errant throws.
But last week the glass was being shattered in Major League Baseball’s management structure. A woman was hired to be the general manager (as in top dog) of the Miami Marlins’ baseball operations.
The glass ceiling of pro baseball has finally been broken, which should also provide opportunity for other women to ascend to significant leadership positions in professional sports.
To be clear, Kim Ng was not a token hire. She has vast experience in overseeing pro baseball operations at the highest levels.
And to be fair to baseball, it has given opportunity to other women, such as Jessica Mendoza, a former softball star, who is one of ESPN’s top baseball color analysts. Like Ng, she earned her spot. Mendoza understands the intricacies of the game at a level that few do.
It’s great to see talent rewarded regardless of gender.
Ng spent four years as assistant general manager for the New York Yankees in which the team won three World Series championships. She worked for six years in management for the Chicago White Sox, 10 years with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the past nine years as senior vice president of baseball operations for Major League Baseball.
She is, as the player scouts like to say, “the real deal.”
It’s likely her success with the Yankees finally got her a general manager job with a team as Yankee great Derek Jeter (and a player on those three World Series teams) is now the CEO of the Marlins. He saw her talent first hand.
Seattle Times sports columnist Larry Stone wrote glowingly about Ng’s hiring not simply because she is a woman, but because she is so well qualified. He believes the 30-year veterans of MLB front office work should have gotten a GM job 15 years ago.
“I’ll tell you point blank: There’s no debating her ability,” longtime baseball executive Dan Evans told Stone. “If anyone thinks she was hired for any position because of her gender, they haven’t interacted with her or worked against her. Then you know that gender had nothing to do with it. It was ability.”
It might have taken Ng too long to get the job she deserved, which is, of course, unfortunate, but it is nevertheless a welcome development.
Her future success will serve to help other women to be hired for important jobs in MLB, NFL, NBA and other top-tier pro sports.