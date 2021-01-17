High school sports start a comeback with modified practices

Distance learning has been extremely difficult on many students and their families.
So, too, has the lack of scheduled athletic activities — including things that were once routine such as practice.
This week Wa-Hi students athletes playing various sports will get an opportunity to practice skills and, perhaps more importantly, get in shape as modified workouts will begin in preparation for athletic competition that is expected to begin as early as Feb.1 Safety precautions, including social distancing, will be taken in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
This was supposed to occur in November, but a spike in local COVID-19 shut it down before it even got started. Meanwhile, schools in the Tri-Cities have been holding modified practices since November.
Under Gov. Jay Inslee’s new guidelines local athletes will get the opportunity to work out and have some much-needed social interaction while wearing face coverings.
It’s a small step but a positive and necessary one if high school sports contests are to be played in the weeks ahead. Training is critical to avoid long-term injuries.
The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association, which oversees high school sports, revamped its plan to bring back athletes last week.
The WIAA has originally planned to bring back winter sports such as basketball and wrestling on Feb. 1.
However, because the COVID-19 cases have been on the rise, they have opted to start fall sports on Feb. 1. Those sports include football, girls soccer, volleyball, cross country and girls swimming and diving.
WIAA Executive Director Mick Hoffman said the change was made to mesh with Inslee’s new guidelines.
“The change in guidelines allow all traditional fall sports to be played in Phase 2 while we still do not have a clear pathway to the high-risk indoor activities of basketball, competitive cheer and dance, and wrestling,” Hoffman said in a news release. “With that in mind, moving fall sports to Season 1 will hopefully provide the most opportunities to participate.”
The first challenge, of course, is getting out of Phase 1. Given that Walla Walla and Columbia counties are linked to Yakima, Benton and Franklin counties that is a big hurdle.
It’s no sure thing that football or any high school sports will be played from February until the end of the school year.
Yet, there’s hope. And that’s important for the high school athletes who have been sidelined since March.
The first step in getting back to playing games starts with practice, albeit heavily modified to protect against the spread of COVID-19.