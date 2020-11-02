High school athletes returning to practice is positive step

While Pacific Daylight Time gave way to Pacific Standard Time early Sunday morning and October gave way to November, it’s summer — if you are a high school athlete.
It’s another goofy twist connected to COVD-19 pandemic that’s turned our lives upside down and inside out.
Yet, the excitement for at least a few local athletes at Walla Walla High School is nearly uncontrollable. It means kids are going to get to practice.
The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association, which governs high school athletics, has deemed Nov. 1 until Dec. 19 the window of opportunity for coaches to hold off-season workouts for their athletes, which is normally done in June and July. When Aug. 1 comes around, the off-season workouts are not allowed until fall sports begin in late August.
The decision by the WIAA means that coaches and players will be able to start working physically and mentally toward the upcoming seasons.
Winter sports such as basketball will officially start playing games in January. The season is expected to run until the first part of March.
Before winter sports end, fall sports (it’s the COVID-19 world) get started in late February. This will include football and volleyball.
Then, around May 1, spring sports — baseball, softball, golf, tennis, dance and track & field — get going. They will go through the end of June.
Of course, none of that is certain. It all depends on where we as a community and state are doing in coronavirus pandemic. If containment is good, play will go on. If not, it won’t.
The WIAA and the Governor’s Office have, to their credit, come up with detailed guidelines that must be followed in order for athletic contests to take place. Athletes will be socially distanced and myriad safety regulations will be enforced.
And that has allowed high school athletes to start practicing again.
“Our coaches and student-athletes are excited to resume some of their activities and begin preparing for athletic seasons that are now scheduled to start in January,” district Athletic Director Dirk Hansen said in a Friday news release. “We have trained staff on safety measures and expectations and will strictly adhere to recommended protocols during all of our activities.”
Allowing student athletes to safely practice and work with their coaches is a positive step. It will bring a burst of energy to the athletes that will lift their spirits — and perhaps those around them.