Many Oregonians were embarrassed, as they should have been, that their state was the only one in the union to still allow non-unanimous jury convictions.
Oregon’s 1934 law, which was rooted in racism, had been left on the books as other states adopted unanimous jury verdicts that have long been America’s standard for justice.
Oregon should have fixed its judicial system years ago.
But that is no longer necessary as the U.S. Supreme Court struck down non-unanimous verdicts as unconstitutional this week.
The high court, in a case out of Louisiana — the penultimate state to allow non-unanimous verdicts until it fixed the law last year — ruled 6-3 on Monday that juries in state criminal trials must be unanimous to convict a defendant.
Justice Neil Gorsuch, nominated to the court by President Trump in 2017, wrote that the practice is inconsistent with the Constitution’s right to a jury trial. He further wrote that non-unanimous verdicts should be discarded as a vestige of Jim Crow laws in Louisiana and racial, ethnic and religious bigotry that led to its adoption in Oregon in the 1930s, The Associated Press reported.
The ruling’s focus was a murder conviction in Louisiana, but it also applies to Oregon’s law.
The high court got this right. The standard for convicting anyone of a crime must be extremely high. This is why it has been accepted practice in this country that all 12 jurors must agree the accused are guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
Until this week, Oregon was the only state that allowed a lower standard — 11-1 or 10-2 jury verdicts — in criminal trials (except for first-degree murder). The decision by Oregon voters in 1934 to allow split-jury verdicts was fueled by white supremacy and anti-minority sentiment.
The Oregon Legislature had the opportunity to fix this outrage in its state constitution last year, yet it failed. The House unanimously approved legislation, but it floundered in the Senate as the upper chamber was embroiled in a controversial walkout by Republican lawmakers.
As a result, the Supreme Court did what the Legislature wouldn’t.
The Supreme Court decision “has finally ended an unjust rule with a shameful past in Oregon,” said law Professor Aliza Kaplan, director of the Criminal Justice Reform Clinic at Lewis & Clark Law School in Portland.
But while the unjust rule might be gone, the problems it created remain. New trials will likely take place or, perhaps, those convicted with less than a unanimous verdict will ultimately go free.
Those involved in Oregon’s legal system are now trying to sort all of that out.
The Oregon District Attorneys Association said in a statement that the change to unanimous verdicts could make criminal convictions more difficult, but added: “It is a hallmark of our justice system that it should be difficult to take someone’s liberty.”
Ultimately, the goal must be justice. The high court decision affirmed that.