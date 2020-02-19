Republican lawmakers in Oregon are, once again, playing hide-and-seek — but it’s not to have fun.
It was a move aimed at preventing Democrats, who control the state House, from attaining a quorum so they can’t proceed with approving a sweeping legislation on climate change. Republicans refused to attend a Tuesday night session of the House.
Republicans are also slowing down the process of reading bills in the hope of running out the clock on this year’s short, 35-day legislation session.
We should expect more from our electioned officials than this.
Given that Republicans don’t have the votes to stop the majority party from enacting legislation, we certainly understand the political motivation to disrupt the legislative process but that doesn’t make it right. It’s an affront to our representative form of government.
Elections have consequences and that’s something elected officials must accept.
Last year, Senate Republicans fled the state — as in went to Idaho and elsewhere — to stop a vote on a proposal to reduce fossil fuel emissions because there wasn’t a quorum. The GOP made this move because it had so few members it couldn’t block a supermajority (two-thirds) vote by Democrats.
It’s the same cynical and childish tactic used by Democrats in Wisconsin in 2011 and Texas in 2003 when lawmakers walked out to block votes. It’s hardly a positive example of working together to do the people’s work.
The shenanigans in Oregon got so heated last year that Democrats actually sent the State Police after those ditching their duty. This is why Republicans senators sought refuge out of state.
We were critical of this ploy last year, and hoped that it was an aberration.
Last week’s gambit seems to indicate that this will be the new normal.
That’s not good for Oregonians of either party. Nor will it serve the best interests of the legislative process in the long run.
When political games are played to stifle the voice of the other party, whether in the majority or minority, it creates resentment that lingers.
Anger over the blockage of climate change legislation leaks into debates on other subjects.
Good policy is too easily sabotaged by petty politics.
While we have not been big fans of cap-and-trade legislation aimed at climate change at the state level because of economic reasons, circumventing the legislative process is not the way to defeat it.
Winning seats in the Oregon House and Senate is the best way to prevail in this debate, not running and hiding.