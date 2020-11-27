It’s no secret the predicted decrease in winter foot traffic will have a negative effect on businesses everywhere.
In Washington specifically, The Associated Press estimates the current four-week shutdown will cost the hospitality industry a whopping $800 million.
Though it is some relief that Gov. Jay Inslee has announced an additional $70 million in grants for businesses, our community needs to come together and support local businesses.
Last week was the start of new limits: Occupancy decreased to 25% capacity, and for those with limited space, a switch to curbside services or a redirection to online sales was mandated.
Although the upcoming winter is posing challenges before it even begins, we’re already proud of how the community has stepped up to support the local economy.
As the U-B’s Vicki Hillhouse shared on Nov. 18, last weekend’s Passport to the Holidays downtown campaign creatively offered incentives for local shopping while also observing safety protocols. Despite the pandemic, participation was higher than ever. Last year’s high of 16 participating retailers was topped by this year’s total of 29.
Stepping back and reflecting today on what would have been Black Friday, a day filled with scooping up great deals wherever they were found, we urge residents of the Valley to consider patronizing our local businesses today and throughout the rest of this pandemic.
Rather than shrugging off worry because Inslee has promised funds to help, let’s pay — pun intended — attention to and take pride in where we spend our money.
Something else to consider during this time of limitation: It’s not just where you shop, but when you shop. As Bob Catsiff, the owner of Inland Octopus, told Hillhouse, “Businesses need shoppers to shop early and during non-peak hours, such as weekdays and late afternoons on the weekend to help offset lines.”
Beyond these considerations, let’s all have an extra portion of patience and generosity ready to dish out this holiday season — pandemic changes have affected everyone.
Anthony Anton, chief executive of the Washington Hospitality Association, pointed out to The Associated Press what is too true: “This has been a tough, tough year for our main streets and our industry.”
While this may be the case, the people of this community can make all the difference.
Our area has a history of pulling together and caring for each other. At the start of 2020, helpers came out of the woodwork to support residents affected by floods. Later, our community poured out resources and help for those fighting wildfires in the region.
Throughout all of this, a majority of community members took the first virus shut-down and restrictions in stride, contributing to our state placing eighth on the list tracking states with the lowest rate of infection. (Oregon placed sixth.)
Nearing the end of 2020, let’s show up for our business owners and invest in the health of our local economy.