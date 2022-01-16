In addition to pushing forward Hanford Reservation cleanup efforts, policies supporting Hanford workers should remain a priority.
Working with nuclear waste comes with risks — increased chances of heart problems and many types of cancer, to name a few. And these highly trained workers willingly put themselves in dangerous conditions to help our nation clean up the mess it made during World War II. Considering this, the least the government can do is make it easier for these workers to be compensated for illnesses they developed due to unavoidable exposure to toxic and volatile radioactive materials.
Our current president apparently doesn’t see it that way. Like his predecessor, President Joe Biden and his administration are “fighting the law passed by the Washington state Legislature in 2018” that allows sick Hanford employees to qualify for state worker compensation benefits much more easily. And now, the U.S. Supreme Court is set to join the president in fighting the law.
According to the Tri-City Herald, the legislation “requires the Washington state Department of Labor and Industries to presume that radiological or chemical exposures at Hanford caused any neurological diseases or respiratory illnesses claimed by past or current employees of Hanford contractors.”
It isn’t a far-flung presumption. The Herald reports that “a survey of Hanford workers by the Washington State Commerce Department in 2021 found that over half of the workers who responded to the survey had been exposed to toxic vapors” and often “with no one, including DOE officials, knowing which chemicals a particular worker may have been exposed to.”
From the president who called himself the “strongest labor president you’ve ever had,” it raises eyebrows, at the very least, to see his effort to dismantle such an important Hanford policy.
“This lawsuit angered me when the Trump administration filed it — and it continues to anger me now that the Biden administration is continuing it,” said Bob Ferguson, Washington state attorney general.
We’re with Ferguson on this one.
Just as we fervently support our health care workers and others working tirelessly to get our nation out of this pandemic, we must also support our Hanford workers. They are at the front lines of another incredibly important battle – one that decides whether Washington becomes a radioactive no-man’s land.
As the president said during his 2020 campaign, “It’s not enough to praise our essential workers, it’s about paying them.” That includes Hanford workers getting easier access to compensation they have absolutely earned.
The nuclear waste at Hanford is there for national defense purposes. The nation has a responsibility to clean up this nuclear mess and with that, protect policies supporting the valiant workers at Hanford.