Is it possible that the radioactive waste at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation will actually be cleaned up?
Some real hope — as in the connection of a treatment plant to radioactive waste in need of treatment— was recently on display.
Last August, U.S. Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette, as well as U.S. Reps. Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Dan Newhouse, visited Hanford for the ribbon cutting of a $17 billion vitrification plant, a major facility that turns nuclear waste into inert glass rods.
This project was under construction for 18 years, as in nearly two decades. It seemed it would never come to fruition.
But last week, the tides changed: “Hanford workers have connected the nuclear reservation’s tank farms to the vitrification plant that will be used to treat radioactive waste in the tanks — a significant step forward for the project,” reported the Tri-City Herald.
And now, the Department of Energy, ushered forward by a federal-court ordered deadline, will finally begin treating some of the 56 million gallons of toxic waste in underground tanks at Hanford by the end of 2023.
Though this might be looking a gift horse in the mouth, it’s a bit disappointing that only low activity radioactive waste will be treated at this time instead of the more worrisome high-level waste. But any treatment is better than none, even if the pretreatment of the waste won’t begin until early next year.
And the significance of this huge step forward should not be lost on anyone. The highly radioactive waste at Hanford has been an environmental concern since it was created during World War II in the effort to make plutonium for atomic bombs.
A great worry was, and is, that the leftover radioactive waste would contaminate the Columbia River, triggering an environmental disaster.
The lack of urgency has been frustrating, particularly for those living in close proximity.
Walla Walla is less than 70 miles away from the 56 million gallons of radioactive nuclear waste stored in tanks. Sixty-seven of the tanks are buried relatively close to the Columbia River. And now, a recently confirmed leak brings Hanford’s faulty tank count up to two.
Frankly, it’s about time there was visible progress.
After last year’s ribbon cutting ceremonies that seemed to be just for show, with actual cleanup work set to begin, it feels like real progress has been made.