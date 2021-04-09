Our region’s legislators, Democrats and Republicans, have done extraordinary work over the years securing necessary funding for the cleanup of the Hanford nuclear reservation. Clearly, getting it done is an environmental and safety concern for our region. The fact that the issue is being tailored by the state to serve a political agenda is reprehensible.
Deeply involved with the cleanup efforts, Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., recently criticized a letter sent to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm by the Washington Department of Ecology and the state attorney general. The state letter in question asked her to rescind “DOE’s current high-level radioactive waste interpretation,” a Trump-era rule according to the Tri-City Herald. “The state said the rule lays the groundwork for the Department of Energy to abandon significant amounts of radioactive waste at the Hanford site close to the Columbia River.”
Reclassifying high level waste “to a category with less stringent disposal requirements”is not only irresponsible but dangerous. Walla Walla is less than 70 miles away from the nuclear reservation where 56 million gallons of radioactive nuclear waste are stored in tanks. In addition, 67 of the tanks — some with confirmed leaks — are buried relatively close to the Columbia River.
The current HLW interpretation “has the potential to make (the Tri-Cities’) community safer by treating tank waste sooner. The interpretation could also significantly reduce tank waste treatment costs, which would allow those savings to be reinvested in other important cleanup activities at Hanford,” Newhouse said.
Simply redefining terms or attempting to undo previous administration’s actions does not change the reality or urgency of the situation.
What is reality: “Cleanup of the Hanford nuclear reservation should be a nonpartisan priority for the nation,” Newhouse wrote. “Previous administrations – along with the Washington delegation – have recognized the legal and moral obligation of the federal government to clean up Hanford, and I urge this Administration to do the same.”
We can’t agree more.