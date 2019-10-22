The highly radioactive waste at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation has been an environmental concern since it was created in the midst of World War II in the effort to make plutonium for atomic bombs.
And one of the greatest fears is waste would contaminate the Columbia River, triggering an environmental disaster.
The cleanup of nuclear waste, which is ultimately the responsibility of the U.S. government, has taken far too long and remains years behind schedule.
The lack of urgency has been frustrating, particularly for those living in close proximity, which includes the Walla Walla Valley.
But some positive news surfaced last week as the Tri-City Herald reported that a $5.6 million contract was awarded to Intermech of Richland to help protect the Columbia River from highly radioactive waste.
The company will build a storage area for radioactive cesium and strontium capsules now held underwater in a pool at the Hanford Waste Encapsulation and Storage Facility, according to the Herald. Construction is expected to begin this spring as the Department of Energy works toward meeting a deadline established in the Tri-Party Agreement to have the 1,936 capsules moved to dry storage by August 2025, according to the paper.
The work is being done now in an effort to ensure the radiation does not reach the Columbia if there was a huge earthquake or some other similar events.
The Herald reports that the Oregon Department of Energy raised concerns in 2013 that the concrete walls of the storage pool have lost structural integrity due to high radiation exposure over four decades.
Of course, there is far more to worry about than this specific storage area. It’s critical that the pressure be kept on Congress and the White House to add more funding for Handford and ensure progress is moving forward.
Washington state Department of Ecology concluded cleanup work at Hanford is at least 25 years behind schedule.
That’s not acceptable. Still, the progress in recent years — including protecting the river — is progress.