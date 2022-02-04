Believe it or not, folks, it’s finally happening. The first portion of radioactive tank waste at the Hanford nuclear reservation has begun pretreatment for safe disposal.
In August 2020, U.S. Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette and U.S. Reps. Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Dan Newhouse visited Hanford for the ribbon cutting of a $17 billion vitrification plant, a facility that turns nuclear waste into inert glass rods. At the time, this seemed more for show, but we were happily proven wrong.
Almost two years later, the Department of Energy, feeling the pressure of a federal-court ordered deadline, sped up the construction of the Tank Side Cesium Removal System, or TSCR, to finally begin the long-awaited Hanford cleanup.
“Getting this system online is an engineering feat,” said Sen. Maria Cantrell, D-Wash.
We absolutely agree. And just look at the numbers.
The first week using this new system saw the pretreatment of 50,000 gallons of low-level tank waste. Considering the DOE’s goal is to have at least 1 million gallons of low-activity waste pretreated and stored for vitrification by the end of the year, it’s safe to say things are off to a good start.
According to the Tri-City Herald, “Similar technology has been used at two other Department of Energy nuclear cleanup sites and in Japan after the Fukushima disaster.”
Before this effort, 56 million gallons of radioactive waste in degrading tanks were simply patched up so the toxicity did not leak into the Columbia River. Now, thanks to the TSCR system, we have a way forward.
Though this might be looking a gift horse in the mouth, it’s a bit disappointing that only low-activity radioactive waste will be treated now instead of the more worrisome high-level waste. But any treatment is better than none. And it also helps that Hanford is now working on ways to address high-level waste by a 2023 deadline, reports the Tri-City Herald.
The significance of this moment should not be lost on anyone. The highly radioactive waste at Hanford has been an environmental concern since it was created during World War II in the effort to make plutonium for atomic bombs.
A great worry was, and is, that the leftover radioactive waste would contaminate the Columbia River, triggering an environmental disaster.
The lack of urgency has been frustrating, particularly for those close to Hanford
Walla Walla is less than 70 miles away from the 56 million gallons of radioactive nuclear waste stored in tanks.
Frankly, it’s about time there was visible progress.