The growing vaping crisis is hitting closer to home — Eastern Washington.
Two Spokane County residents — a teen and another person in his or her 20s — who used vaping products have been diagnosed with severe pulmonary lung diseases, bringing the total number of Washington state cases to three,
This has been termed a statewide outbreak of severe illnesses. The first case was a teen in King County.
Over the past few months more than 500 of these types of illnesses, as well as seven deaths, have been occurring across the nation.
Action is needed. This growing health crisis can’t be ignored,
It’s becoming clear that vaping — whether using tobacco or marijuana oils — is unhealthy.
Perhaps the escalation of illness and deaths is occurring now because vaping has been going on long enough for the chemicals to build up in the users’ bodies. Or it could be that the number of people vaping is on the rise. Another theory is that counterfeit, untested products are making their way into the marketplace.
Nevertheless, legal vaping products seem to be everywhere now and in a variety of candy and fruit flavors.
Slowly, politicians are starting to take a stand to reduce, or even eliminate, vaping.
President Donald Trump said last week that his administration plans to ban non-tobacco-flavored vaping products amid concern about health risks and the increasing use among teenagers.
Earlier, Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, called for taxing e-cigarettes in the same way as traditional cigarettes to reduce the appeal to teenagers who are increasingly taking up the popular smoking alternative.
It’s a start.
But, ultimately, if it is determined that the use of e-cigarettes is essentially a death sentence, they and other vaping devices should be banned.
Tobacco use, which has been proven to cause cancer and other health problems that lead to premature deaths, only remains a legal product because this country (and the world) has centuries of history smoking tobacco. The world was hooked on the nicotine long before the dangers were every known.
We know better now. And we can’t allow this vaping crisis to grow worse.