As the coronavirus pandemic unfolds, grocery store workers have emerged as our lifeline to food and goods we need to survive.
And this is why it’s now become commonplace to hear customers in the check-out line thanking checkers for being on the job as they do for doctors, nurses, police officers and firefighters. Keep it up!
We all understand grocery workers — particularly those interacting with customers — are putting their health at risk.
The owners and managers of these stores deserve praise too for they way in which they have quickly acted to change they way they do business as to better protect the public and their employees.
At Walla Walla’s Albertsons, for example, huge clear sneeze-and-cough guards have been put up at each check stand to reduce germs from being spread from the customers to the clerks and vice versa. Signs have been placed throughout the store — including on the floor — reminding customers to stay 6 feet (two cart lengths) from each other.
In addition, buying limits have been put on products such as toilet paper, paper towels, hand sanitizer and some meats. While this reduces what the stores sell (and their profits), it’s a great public service so those who have not been hoarding can buy what they need.
Of course, Albertsons is not alone either locally or nationally.
Walmart on Tuesday announced it will begin checking workers’ temperatures and providing them with gloves and masks.
The giant retailer is boosting its safety efforts as it seeks to hire about 5,000 employees a day — yes, a day — to meet demand for groceries and goods during the coronavirus crisis.
Walmart will start its temperature scans in about three weeks, which is when the infrared thermometers are expected to arrive at all stores. Employees will have their temperatures checked when they report for work.
“Any associate with a temperature of 100.0 degrees will be paid for reporting to work and asked to return home and seek medical treatment if necessary,” a Walmart blog post said Tuesday. “The associate will not be able to return to work until they are fever-free for at least three days.”
Walmart will also make gloves and masks available to employees who want them.
Walmart, like other retailers locally and throughout the nation, have reduced store hours to give employees more time to stock and sanitize. Those moves have served the public well the past few weeks, just as the new efforts to protect employees and the public will in the coming weeks.
Let’s all keep thanking those are working to keep our kitchens stocked and us healthy at the same time.