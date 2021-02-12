Governor's decision to keep WW, Columbia counties in Phase 1 shortsighted

Gov. Jay Inslee’s decision on Thursday to move most of the state to Phase 2 of his two-phase pandemic reopening plan except the South Central region that includes Walla Walla and Columbia counties was lousy. It could also be counterproductive.
Frustration is likely to be a common reaction from folks in Walla Walla and Columbia counties. The South Central region includes those two counties plus Benton, Franklin, Kittitas and Yakima.
The vast majority of people in Walla Walla and Columbia counties have been following the guidelines put in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Mask wearing is now almost universal at stores and social distancing is the norm.
Most restaurant owners and their customers carefully follow the rules put in place for dining because they are grateful the establishments are open (even with limited capacity) and they understand the need to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
But this feels as if our corner of the state is being punished.
We know that’s not the case. The governor and his advisers used a data-driven approach to determine when a region can move to the second and final phase of the reopening plan.
However, sometimes decisions that can trigger emotional responses require good sense and judgment rather than simply looking at raw data.
In this case, from the perspective of Walla Walla and Columbia counties, residents were not pleased they were lumped together with the Tri-Cities and Yakima. Our population is far smaller and we are more rural.
It seems that being shackled to those counties has caused Walla Walla and Columbia counties to be stuck in Phase 1. Residents are more than irked — they are outraged.
That has us concerned as some local residents will question the need to continue following the rules if fully opening seems beyond their control.
As a result, the progress made in slowing the spread could regress.
When Inslee decided to open every county in the state but the six counties that make up the South Central region, it should have dawned on him there would be a backlash.
It would have been prudent for the governor to concede this region was short of the data goals, but move forward anyway as a way to build solidarity in fighting the virus. It would send the message the state is fighting the virus as one.
In reality, Washingtonians are traveling around the state — in and out of counties — on a daily basis. There is plenty of cross contamination occurring.
Keeping Walla Walla and Columbia counties in Phase 1 rather than advancing it to Phase 2 isn’t going to do much more, if anything, to further reduce COVID-19.
It will, however, create hard feelings and resentment at a time when we should all be working together to reduce COVID-19.