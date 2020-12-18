Governor's call for in-person school is prudent

Gov. Jay Inslee has been taking heat for what many folks perceive as overly rigid restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
On Wednesday, Inslee proclaimed it was time to get more students back in the state’s classrooms — which is likely a surprising decision for many of his detractors as well as his supporters.
But the governor has made the right call. Yes, the coronavirus is still spreading at an alarming rate, but the current remote and distance learning — as good as might be — falls short of providing what the state’s children need.
While it’s only been about nine months since the COVID-10 shutdown began, that’s a high percentage of younger children’s lives. For example, missing much of what is taught in first- and second-grades — the foundation of reading, writing and math — could have long-term negative impacts on these students’ academic future.
Inslee said younger children are the priority group for in-person instruction, even in areas where coronavirus rates are highest. Bringing high schoolers back is “not recommended” unless transmission rates have plateaued or decreased in an area, the governor said.
Lacy Fehrenbach, deputy secretary for COVID response at the state Department of Health, added that in the case of an outbreak or increasing transmission rates, school districts do not need to revert to distance learning if they can contain the spread in their schools.
Locally, Walla Walla School District Superintendent Wade Smith reacted Thursday morning by sending out an email to district employees and others in the community.
He wrote that the district will evaluate the new information over the winter break and then work collaboratively with associations, parents and the Department of Community Health to determine what adjustments we should make to our existing roadmap for bringing kids back to schools. Keep in mind, the decision on whether to return to the classroom is a local one.
“In the near term,” Wade’s email said, “we anticipate changes will prioritize our most fragile students, our younger learners and those older students who are being least well-served under the existing remote learning circumstances. Any modifications to our current roadmap would need to include the support of association members, as well as the Board.”
The goal locally and statewide is to do what’s best long term for students, and do so safely.
Inslee said only about 15% of the state’s 1.2 million K-12 students are getting any in-person schooling, which has raised concerns about inequities.
The more in-person school kids lose, the further behind academically they will become.
We believe all of the individual school districts and private schools in the Valley, which have the ultimate decision on when or even if in-person learning resumes, will make the right call based on what is best for students health wise and academically.