Governor offers opportunity to fish and golf

Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home orders to slow the coronavirus pandemic have generally been accepted as necessary.
The major exception was outdoor activities — fishing, boating and golf.
Many Washingtonians have been howling about the restrictions on these outdoor activities being unnecessary and unreasonable.
The restrictions on fishing and golf did feel over the top, particularly when the activities were allowed in Oregon, albeit with some social-distancing rules.
On Monday, Inslee took the first step toward opening up recreation.
The governor said the state will reopen boat ramps on May 5 and begin slowly reopening fishing at the same time. Inslee said many state parks and state lands would reopen for day use, golf courses would be allowed to reopen and hunting and fishing seasons would open as seasonally appropriate, also as of May 5.
“This is not a return to normal today,” Inslee warned. “The virus is too rampant to allow that.”
Inslee said allowing these various outdoor activities are predicated on people continuing to social distance.
Golfers, for example, must be from the same family or social circle, particularly when riding in the same golf cart. The same goes for those boating. Only those in the same groups should be together.
And trips to the river or the golf course should be short, not overnight. Those fishing or golfing should continue to limit social interaction with the general public.
The governor also emphasized the need to keep that six-foot distance from others.
This is great news for those who have been yearning to get out of the house to enjoy their favorite activities.
However, Inslee said further opening of activities will be based on data, not dates. That data, if it shows an increase spread of the virus, could also cause fishing, golf or other activities now opening to be closed again.
Those who take to the water or the links need to take every precaution to protect themselves from others. Any gathering must be very small.
In short, let’s not mess this up. Act responsibly.