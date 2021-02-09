GOP congressman's plan to breach Snake River dams is still just a plan

A gigantic $34 billion proposal to breach the four lower Snake River dams has instantly gained credibility for one simple reason — it’s the brain child of a Republican member of Congress representing a conservative district in Idaho.
To some it seems to have the Nixon-visits-China feeling — only an avowed anticommunist could be trusted to go to China in 1972 in the midst of the Cold War seeking to improve relations.
Rep. Mike Simpson’s proposal calls for removing the berms adjacent to the hydroelectric dams to let the river run free to help save salmon from extinction, according to reporting by The Seattle Times. Simpson then wants to spend the bulk of the $34 billion mitigating the economic damage to agriculture, energy and transportation caused by the unleashed river.
This proposal is built on pure conjecture — at least to this point.
How do we even know if $34 billion is enough cash to make whole all who are hurt economically? And, if even if we knew that is exactly the right amount necessary, what guarantee is there that it would be actually spent in the correct places.?
There are thousands of questions that need to be addressed before seriously considering this plan, yet alone saying yea or nah.
However, because Simpson’s proposal for dam breaching follows the playbook generally used by Democrats, it’s being seen by a few as acceptable.
Breaching the dams has never been strictly a Republican vs. Democrat issue, but more of a regional one. Everybody wants to save salmon, but those living and working closer to the Snake River are concerned breaching will devastate the economy with no guarantee it’s the magic answer to declining salmon runs.
But we do know that if the dams are gone and the Snake River is allowed to run free the economic toll to the Northwest would be incredibly high. The water from a free-flowing Snake would flood farms, roadways, homes and even cities. Jobs would be lost and people would be displaced.
Given that the Snake and Columbia rivers touch portions of Walla Walla County, we remain skeptical.
Kurt Miller, executive director of Northwest RiverPartners — a nonprofit representing utilities, farmers, businesses, and ports that rely on the Northwest’s hydropower system — told Tri-City Herald Reporter Annette Cary that there are significant concerns, including for the many families in the Northwest that rely on jobs that are dependent on the dams.
“Any plan around dam removal must consider how we specifically support these families,” Miller said. “As we’ve learned throughout the pandemic, a check from the government cannot make up for the loss of one’s career.”
This plan, like any other presented, deserves review and discussion.
But just because it comes from a conservative Republican congressman representing a ruby-red section of Idaho doesn’t elevate its status above others. It’s just a plan that needs to be vetted and discussed like any other.