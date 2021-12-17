The Walla Walla City Council approved the design plans for a permanent First Avenue plaza Wednesday, and it sounds like it will be a beautiful addition to our city.
What began as a creative pandemic work-around to help downtown shoppers will now become a permanent installation. Since the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation were involved in the design process, it will not only to beautify the space but also honor the area’s first inhabitants. An extended news report on the proposed designs will come next week.
A result of extensive meetings with adjacent businesses, stakeholders and the public, the new plaza will build on its success.
Outdoor seating with colorful umbrellas will continue, complemented by new trees to provide shade and natural beauty. Educational plaques will weave history lessons throughout the plaza. Balsam root sunflowers will be part of the landscaping, with bronze versions inlaid in the plaza concrete as a nod to the Cayuse people along the Walla Walla River who called themselves Pasxapu (pronounced: pash-Ka-pu), meaning “People of the Wild Sunflower.”
Another layer of recognition comes with the plaza name itself. According to Deputy City Manager Elizabeth Chamberlain, the new public gathering place will be named “the Walawaála Plaza,” using the Cayuse spelling of the city’s name. Two water features will also point to the name’s meaning of “many waters.”
But with any public project, there’s pushback, and two Valley residents expressed concerns at the City Council meeting.
Gary Mabley argued that all the elements of the plaza design did not sufficiently recognize downtown’s recent listing on the National Register of Historic Places or comply with the city’s Downtown Master Plan and adopted design standards. He also said the plans would not fit within the Community Character Policy of the city’s Comprehensive Plan. Meanwhile, R. L. McFarland said more time was needed to carefully consider the plaza’s more-or-less permanent visuals meant to educate passersby on the complexity of area history.
In response, Chamberlain pointed out that there were no design standards that came with the National Historic District designation. As to the design not complying with the downtown design standards, while the Downtown Master Plan informs and is a blueprint, it is not regulatory. But the plans comply with downtown design standards where applicable and do complement the policy as much as possible.
Council member Riley Clubb said the plan went through many iterations and was taken to several stakeholder committee meetings. “This plan isn’t perfect, but it’s really close,” he said.
Mayor Tom Scribner echoed Clubb’s sentiment before the Council voted on the plan: “Don’t take offense if we move forward this evening. We are listening to you, but it pays to comment early. Lots of people have been involved, and the overwhelming feedback has been favorable.”
Chamberlain said a 2020 citizen satisfaction survey question showed that 76% of citizens liked the temporary pedestrian space and 60% wanted to convert the spot into a permanent pedestrian space.
“I’m excited to push this project forward. … Our plaza was a silver lining of COVID response, and we’re excited we can make it a permanent fixture of our downtown,” Chamberlain told the U-B.
We’re right there with you, and we look forward to seeing this project brighten up downtown.