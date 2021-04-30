Access to higher education has waned in recent years as tuition for college and universities has skyrocketed. President Joe Biden took action to ease this problem Wednesday when he proposed to eliminate tuition costs at two-year community colleges across the United States. It’s a bold move that has great promise.
Part of the $1.8 trillion “American Families Plan,” this proposal aims to “reduce costs and improve outcomes in higher education,” according to the Spokesman-Review.
In action, this plan would ensure an increase of Pell Grant amounts for low-income students, funding for schools serving minorities and support of programs encouraging students to finish degrees.
This proposal opens up many doors for both students and the surrounding communities.
Rick MacLennan shared just how this proposal’s “college promise” programs could pay dividends: “I was president at Garrett College in western Maryland, a college that had implemented a promise program. In 2005, the college had no promise scholarship type of program and 19% of local high school graduates enrolled. In just one year after implementing a promise program (2006), the college increased to 46% of the area’s local high school graduates enrolling at the college.”
The coronavirus hit at a time when higher education — particularly at the two-year college level — was facing enrollment challenges. Our very own Walla Walla Community College had to make some hard cuts to ride through the storm. Now, a year into the pandemic, the American Families Plan could help turn things around.
Community colleges will play a critical role in boosting the economy coming out of the pandemic. They are the schools people look to to train for new careers. This new plan has the potential to create a more equitable pathway to prosperity for many in our community negatively impacted by the pandemic.
What a great step forward for all of us.