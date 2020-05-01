A year ago, at a time when the economy was white hot and tax collections seemed to be pouring into state coffers through a firehose, the Legislature approved free or reduced college tuition to low- and middle-class students in Washington state.
Today, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic that has put a major kink in the tax-revenue hose, is it possible — or even prudent — for the state to provide free tuition?
The sponsor of the legislation, Rep. Drew Hansen, D-Bainbridge, doesn’t seem to even acknowledge it’s a relevant question.
“We made a commitment as a state, and it was a major priority of the governor, that college would be free for families earning $50,000 a year or less,” Hansen told The Seattle Times.
Gov. Jay Inslee’s administration is also unwavering.
The tuition grant program becomes an entitlement on July 1, said David Schumacher of the Office of Financial Management, “so that means any student that shows up and qualifies gets the payment, no matter what. Because it’s an entitlement, that means it’s a promise.”
We disagree.
The state Legislature and the governor have a duty to balance the state budget. That means the amount of money being spent can’t exceed the amount coming in.
Since Washington state is heavily dependent on sales-tax revenue, which is now plummeting as restaurants, stores and the service industry are now selling a fraction of what they used to, deep cuts are going to have to be made to the current budget and future budgets.
Just a few weeks ago, Inslee slashed $445 million from the state operating budget to set the tone. Far more cutting will be needed, and that might require lawmakers to come to Olympia for a special session later this year.
Community colleges and four-year public universities are now facing huge cuts to their budgets. Not only is tax subsidy in question, but declining enrollment could be a concern.
Washington state — like America and the world — is in flux.
When looking at making cuts, everything should be considered. And that should include free and reduced college tuition.
It might be, after careful consideration, determined that keeping the free-tuition program makes sense from a financial and public-policy standpoint. Then again, it might be wiser to reduce some of the costs or delay the program until the state is no longer hemorrhaging cash.
The concept of making higher education more accessible, and targeting tuition breaks for those who can least afford the full rate, is sound.
But the harsh realities of funding such an undertaking in the current economic environment must be considered.