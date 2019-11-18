Last week’s sudden passing of Walla Walla Foundry owner Mark Anderson left a hole in this community’s heart. Anderson was a generous benefactor to this community and touched the lives of many in the Valley through his effort to boost the local art scene.
His Walla Walla Foundry, which started as a tiny operation in a garage 40 years ago, has become one of the premier foundries in the world. It is the go-to-place for world-renowned sculptors to have their works cast in bronze and other metals. Anderson put Walla Walla on the global art map.
In addition, he was the driving force in bringing public art to the streets of downtown Walla Walla. He also played a key role in establishing the Power House Theatre, which has in a short time became a community treasurer.
Sadly, Anderson died in his sleep last week at the age of just 65. The cause is believed to be cardiac arrest, although the exact cause has yet to be determined.
He died far too young. His passion for art and passion for Walla Walla will be missed.
The legacy he built remains solid.
U-B reporter Vicki Hillhouse, who reported on Anderson’s life and legacy in Sunday’s paper, wrote that he was described by friends and loved ones with words such as “pillar” and “rock.”
Anderson was born and raised in Walla Walla and was a graduate of Whitman College, where he majored in studio art.
In 1980, a few years after his time at Whitman, he and his wife, Patty, started their foundry with one client. It grew quickly over the next decade.
So, too, did his influence in Walla Walla grow.
Through the nonprofit arts organization now known as ArtWalla, the city’s public art program came to life with Anderson as a key anchor, Hillhouse wrote. The public art program that now includes more than 15 pieces of public art on the streets of Walla Walla .
“He was a community treasure and a sincerely wonderful person,” said Jeana Garske, his friend and arts community peer. “There is such an evidence of his legacy in our community, but nothing will equal his warmly encompassing and sunny smile that will be so missed.”
A celebration of Anderson’s life will be Saturday with a 4 p.m. service at Cordiner Hall and a reception to follow in the Reid Center Young Ballroom.
And his generosity will be celebrated in April on Arbor Day in Pioneer Park for yet another act of community kindness.
Earlier this year, when a huge branch — the one near the park’s bandstand on which generations of Walla Walla have played — had to be removed because it was diseased, Anderson agreed to cast it in bronze (at no cost to the community) and then return it to the park next Arbor Day.
“He’s just so passionate about helping anybody he could,” said his daughter, Lisa Anderson.
And that passion, as well as his many attributes, such as his vision that put Walla Walla on the art map, will be missed by the entire community.