To most of us, getting the flu is unpleasant. It’s something we would rather avoid, but we will live.
But that’s not the case for everyone. During last year’s winter flu season, 241 people in Washington state died from the disease known as influenza.
Winter hasn’t hit, but winter-like temperatures have arrived. The first person in the state has died from the new flu season.
The Tri-City Herald reported that a Franklin County man in his 90s died from the flu.
The elderly and those with suppressed immune systems are particularly at risk from complications and death from the flu. Young children, too, are vulnerable.
This is why it’s wise to get a flu shot even if you aren’t too concerned about getting sick.
“The flu vaccine is still the best protection we have against influenza and anyone who hasn’t had their flu shot yet should do so as soon as possible,” Dr. Amy Person, health officer for Benton and Franklin counties, told the Tri-City Herald.
Person said that getting the flu shot provides protection in two ways. It reduces the chances the person who gets the shot could come down with influenza, but it also helps stop the spread of flu and protects vulnerable people in the community.
She said it takes about two weeks after getting the flu shot to have full immunity, so it’s best to get the shot now rather than wait till the flu season hits.