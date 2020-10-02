Ferguson has earned third term as attorney general

State Attorney General Bob Ferguson continues to serve the people of Washington extremely well as his office strongly enforces the law, protects people’s civil rights and protects consumers.
Ferguson, a Democrat seeking his third term, has fulfilled his duties as attorney general in a nonpartisan, professional manner. He has, year after year, expanded the number of attorneys in his office with money from settlements, not burdening taxpayers. He has beefed up his office’s consumer protection division while putting together units focused on civil rights and the environment.
Some partisans contend Ferguson takes political stands because his office has filed 80 lawsuits against the Trump administration.
That’s shallow thinking. The reality is that, to this point, Washington state has prevailed in 35 of the 36 Trump lawsuits that have been fully adjudicated. Winning 97% of the cases — including a 3-0 decision by a panel of federal judges appointed by President Trump — is evidence that the cases filed have merit.
Ferguson’s office also filed lawsuits against the Obama administration, albeit only two.
But the fact that the number of lawsuits is so much higher with the Trump administration has to do with the current president’s policies, not politics. When Ferguson’s office sees policies that conflict with the rights of state residents, it takes action.
Ferguson has tried to run his office in a nonpartisan way since he took over in 2012, much like Secretary of State Kim Wyman and state Treasurer Duane Davidson, both Republicans, do.
When Ferguson took over from Republican Rob McKenna (also an outstanding attorney general), he kept McKenna’s entire staff — including attorneys.
Ferguson said he did so because the staff was well qualified and already up to speed. His decision back then continues to pay dividends today.
Ferguson’s challenger, Republican Matt Larkin, is simply not qualified to be attorney general. Larkin is an attorney, but his resume and accomplishments are minuscule compared to Ferguson’s.
But Ferguson is not resting on his office’s success. He plans to propose six to 10 pieces of legislation when the Legislature convenes in January, including one that would clarify the state’s price gouging laws and thus make it easier to prosecute those taking advantage of the public in emergency situations like the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ferguson said his office received thousands of complaints this spring from consumers who paid outrageous prices for hand sanitizer and toilet paper at the advent of the pandemic.
This shows that there is no issue too big or too small for Ferguson to take on if it’s for the people.
We strongly recommend Ferguson be elected to a third term.