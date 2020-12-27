Federal loans for news organizations help communities

The federal COVID-19 relief legislation approved last week by Congress is essential to help local business survive until the pandemic subsides.
And the Union-Bulletin is among those businesses that will benefit from this legislation. A second round of Paycheck Protection Program loans is included, which will allow this newspaper to keep a full news staff on the job reporting on the communities in our region.
The provision in the relief package, co-sponsored by Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash, provides a lifeline for local newspapers, TV and radio stations that have lost much of their advertising revenues during the pandemic.
“Local news has been very, very hard hit and it’s just barely been hanging on,” Cantwell said in an interview last week.
Cantwell and others in Congress who backed this provision grasp that local news and a free press are critical to our democracy. In addition, providing local, community news is a public service so citizens will know what is happening in their cities and towns.
The Union-Bulletin fills that role for several communities in Southeastern Washington and Northeastern Oregon, and we take that task extremely seriously.
Publishing a daily newspaper and a website that’s updated around the clock is challenging under the best of circumstances.
But it’s been a quest for survival in the midst of a pandemic. Many small businesses (advertisers) have been financially devastated over the past eight months. The lost revenue has, as is the case with many local businesses, forced cost cutting, including reducing the hours of some employees — including those in the newsroom.
The Union-Bulletin and the Yakima Herald-Republic, which are both owned by The Seattle Times Co., will be eligible for PPP loans just like about 100 other news organizations in Washington state.
Charles Horton, who oversees both newspapers for The Seattle Times, offered a frank assessment of the situation. He said the combined advertising revenues of the U-B and Herald-Republic are down this year more than 25% from 2019. As a result, he said, both newspapers would face a “significant amount of layoffs” early next year without the second round of federal loans.
These loans will not only benefit the people of Walla Walla and Yakima, but those in thousands of other U.S. cities as 2,000 newspapers, 3,384 TV and radio stations and hundreds of public broadcasters will be able to obtain cash to keep reporting local news.
“The COVID pandemic in and of itself proved the value of local news,” Cantwell said, adding that studies show that community members “trust local news… more than the national news sources.”
Local news organizations have indeed been the go-to places for information about the COVID-19 pandemic, including informing the public about outbreaks and case counts, public health guidelines, testing and vaccines.
Congress wisely understood that the survival of local journalism is essential, particularity in the midst of pandemic.