Last week the local Valley Transit bus service finally received word it would receive a hefty sum, $3.5 million, from the federal government to help it through the COVID-19 pandemic.
The money is needed and, based on history, will be used wisely.
Valley Transit provides a critical service for many in or around Walla Walla and College Place. It’s how many get to work, to the store and myriad places. For those who can’t drive or who don’t own a vehicle, it’s their lifeline.
And providing that service, funded heavily with local sales tax dollars, is very expensive.
So while $3.5 million might seem excessive, it is not unreasonable.
The grant is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which will allocate about $25 billion nationwide for public transit.
The harsh reality is that the coronavirus pandemic has become worse, not better, in recent weeks. Gov. Jay Inslee last week added restrictions to businesses, restaurants, wineries and social events.
This likely will mean a further reduction is sales tax collections and more layoffs.
The transit system is needed now more than ever.
Valley Transit General Manager Angie Peters said the CARES money will be used to offset the lost tax revenue and unplanned expenses that have resulted from the pandemic. A portion of the funds will help cover operational expenses, as well as the agency’s investment in masks, hand sanitizer, disinfectants and barriers to make the buses safer.
However, Peters said, the funding can only be used for COVID-related expenses, including costs that normally would have been paid for by revenue generated from transit fares and sales tax.
It’s unfortunate that federal subsidies are needed, but COVID-19 is taking a greater toll than we would have imagined in March when the shutdown began.
These funds will keep Valley Transit moving until the virus subsides and the economy picks up.