Fauci's confidence in a coronavirus vaccine is heartening

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to grow, threatening our health and vexing our day-to-day lives, it has many folks feeling blue.
But on Friday, Dr. Anthony Fauci offered hope and “cautious” optimism — based on science — that a vaccine for COVID-19 will be available next year.
Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease official, told a House committee focused on the pandemic that vaccines are being tested on people and those tests will be expanding.
About 250,000 people have registered on a government website to take part in vaccine trials, he said.
To this point, he said, a number of companies have made progress on vaccines and early indications have been positive.
Fauci said he is confident that good science is being used and the development of vaccines are not being rushed. He said the advances in science and technology have made it possible to move much faster than in the past.
This is all encouraging, but it clearly too early to celebrate. Way too early.
We must stay focused on slowing — and reducing — the spread of the coronavirus.
That requires us all to wear masks in public and to have far more testing.
And Fauci — as well as others who testified before Congress, including Centers for Disease Control and Prevention head Dr. Robert Redfield and Health and Human Services testing czar Adm. Brett Giroir — were dismayed at the lack of testing now taking place. The U.S. effort to test for the virus has been plagued by supply shortages and backlogs since March.
That must change, they said, as rapid, widespread testing is critical to containing the coronavirus outbreak. The key word in that last sentence is rapid.
Experts contend COVID-19 results are essentially worthless when delivered after two or three days because by then the window for contact tracing has closed.
Rapid test must be a priority, which could serve as a bridge to reducing the coronavirus until a vaccine has been found and determine to be safe.
Again, Fauci — who is not been prone to Pollyanna thinking — has confidence a vaccine is close.
“But ultimately, within a reasonable period of time, the plans now allow for any American who needs a vaccine to get it within the year 2021,” Fauci said.
Until then, mask up!