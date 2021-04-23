This pandemic has forced many industries to pivot. Some industries were better equipped to be flexible within the circumstances. Others were not so serendipitously placed, such as local pharmacies, but more specifically, Oregon pharmacies.
It might have been this lack of speedy course correction that ushered Amazon to debut their move into the pharmaceuticals last year — we maintain that Amazon’s expansion into the pharmacy industry is a mismatch at best, a grave mistake at worst.
Some good news: According to the East Oregonian, Senate Bill 629, approved Monday, enables Oregon to “join all states west of Texas that allow pharmacists to fill prescriptions and provide services via telephone and electronic devices.”
This move has the potential of being such a huge win, not only for local druggists but for our surrounding rural communities in desperate need of accessible health care.
The bill’s sponsor Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena, said to the East Oregonian, “The pandemic has made us realize that many services we depend on can be provided online or over the phone. We can leverage these tools to expand access to health care for rural, elderly, and disabled Oregonians. This is a chance for Oregon to evolve in our delivery of health care.”
Hansell is absolutely spot-on.
Though Washington had access to these online tools, we are relieved that Oregon is easing pharmacy restriction to help increase access for it’s disadvantaged and pandemic-affected populations.
Aside from this, the increased accessibility will foster the expanding and strengthening of pharmacist/patient customer service and medical counseling that are central to local pharmacies like Tallman’s in downtown Walla Walla and Elk Drug in Dayton.
“Pharmacists are much more than dispensers of medication,” said Lina Garrelts MacLean, a professor at Washington State University’s College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences. Maclean shared with he U-B’s Jeremy Burnham back in November of 2021 that when she owned her own pharmacy, patients contacted her daily with questions about their medical needs. On her part, MacLean was well-versed in the needs of her patients and as a result, lasting relationships were built.
Local Oregon pharmacies and residents definitely win with the easing of pharmacy restrictions. The resulting increased access to medications and the strong support offered by community pharmacies are indispensable, especially during a pandemic.
We heartily endorse passing Senate Bill 629.