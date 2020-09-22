Esparza has edge in race for county commission

Republicans Roger Esparza and Jenny Mayberry are both strong candidates to replace Jim Johnson, also a Republican, on the Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners.
Esparza and Mayberry have explored the issues, understand county government and are clearly committed to serving the public.
But we see Esparza as the stronger candidate because he has prepared himself extremely well to serve on the board through two decades of volunteering in leadership positions with local organizations and boards.
For example, Esparza has served as board chairman for the Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce and chairman of the Community Council as well as serving on the Downtown Foundation Board of Directors, Walla Walla Association of Realtors Board, Friends of Children of Walla Walla Board, Junior Achievement Advisory Board and the Blue Mountain Community Foundation Scholarship Selection Committee. In addition to boards, Esparza, a Realtor, has volunteered with various groups such as building homes for Habitat for Humanity and coaching youth sports. He has been a mentor with Friends of Children and an instructor with Junior Achievement.
Those experiences give him a breadth and depth of understanding of community issues that will serve the citizens well over the next four years.
In addition, Esparza’s Latino heritage will bring a new and welcome perspective to the Board of Commissioners.
Mayberry, too, is very community minded. Her focus is on law enforcement, mental health and fire protection. Her knowledge and zeal for these areas is impressive.
She has been a District 4 volunteer firefighter for 14 years — since she was 20 years old. Mayberry is a strong supporter of mental health access and raising awareness in the community about mental health issues.
She owns Hot Mama’s Espresso with her mother. Experience as an owner of a small business is a plus.
If elected, we have little doubt she would do a fine job as a commissioner.
Mayberry and Esparza both take a fiscally conservative view on the county budget, county spending and the need to have a healthy reserve fund.
But what separates Esparza from Mayberry as the stronger of two solid candidates is the breadth and depth of his experience throughout the community.
In these endeavors, Esparza prepared himself well for a seat on the Board of Commissioners. We recommend Esparza for the District 1 position.