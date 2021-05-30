The Environmental Protection Agency’s reversal of a Trump-era rule is not only good environmental policy, but a boost to our local efforts to protect our water resources.
The restoration of power to states and Native American tribes to approve or reject energy projects based on their environmental effects — also known as reinstating the Section 401 provision — is in the works but won’t be implemented just yet.
What EPA Administrator Micheal Regan envisions through this rule reversal is greater collaboration with states, tribes and local officials.
According to the Associated Press, “Under the provision, a federal agency may not issue a license or permit to conduct any activity that may result in any discharge into navigable waters unless the affected state or tribe certifies that the discharge is in compliance with the Clean Water Act and state law, or waives certification.”
As the Walla Walla Valley works to proactively implement long-term water management and protection systems, these efforts from the EPA could not have come at a better time.
We know that projected changes in our local climate and water systems will have far-reaching effects on all of our ecosystems, especially as the frequency of extreme climate events, such as drought, and associated effects of ecosystem disturbances, like wildfires, increase.
If we add to that preparing for the effects, if any, of federal energy projects such as the leaky tanks at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation, it’s easy to understand why this rule reversal would be of interest to our area. Suffice it to say, the more power states, tribes and local officials have to act in the best interest of their environmentally vulnerable areas, the better.
In a statement to the Associated Press, Regan said the nation has “serious water challenges to address,” and that he “will not hesitate to correct decisions that weakened the authority of states and tribes to protect their waters.”
This is a smart move that, as Regan put it, “reaffirms the authority of states and tribes to regulate projects that affect water quality within their borders.”
Unfortunately, the rule put into place by the previous administration that loosens regulations on energy projects will still be in effect until a revised rule is crafted to take its place.
We hope this is addressed sooner rather than later. But the fact that the scales are tipping in favor of more localized control of ecosystems like waterways is victory for states, tribes and locals everywhere.