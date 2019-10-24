Few, if any, issues have been as controversial and whipped up as much public outcry as Hayden Homes’ proposal to develop a 105-acre, 372-home subdivision on Cottonwood Road.
But on Tuesday morning at 4 a.m. the root of the commotion was officially pulled. Hayden Homes sent a one sentence email just before dawn to the city of Walla Walla’s Development Services Director Elizabeth Chamberlain asking its application for the subdivision to be withdrawn.
It’s unclear at this point why Hayden Homes abruptly ended this project. In time, perhaps, the reasons will be detailed.
More importantly, however, is what the community can learn from this divisive, emotional issue. Some who strongly opposed this issue contended that this proposal as well as the annexation of that land into the city was allowed to proceed through a secret process. That’s not true.
The process was open, just like every other proposal. But given the details of land-use proposals are extremely dull, few citizens pay attention until it becomes clear that it will impact their lives. That’s what happened here.
When those living near Cottonwood and Kendall roads got word this was going on, the train (so to speak) had already left the station. The City Council was in a position to vote on the matter as a quasi-judicial body, essentially ruling on whether the developers had done all that was required under the law.
Still, there were many questions and concerns that did not seem to be addressed to the satisfaction of many.
Chief among them were water issues. Flooding in that area is a genuine concern as is contamination of the groundwater. An increase in traffic on the rural roads in that area was also a major concern.
The number of homes — 372 — also had folks on edge. In their view, it seems, this didn’t seem to mesh well with the rural surroundings.
If those who have those legitimate questions and concerns had been aware of this proposal earlier in the process, perhaps they could have been addressed and the ensuing brouhaha could have been avoided.
The Union-Bulletin is also on alert and will aim to make proposals more visible.
Moving forward, it’s likely future developments (and they are needed in this community) will find themselves on the radar sooner.
And that will benefit the entire community as questions can be answered and concerns addressed long before a project comes to fruition.