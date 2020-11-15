The disdain for the Electoral College held by many Democrats leading up to this year’s presidential election likely has waned now that Democrat Joe Biden has won a majority of the electoral votes to become president-elect.
Yet, the movement to abolish the Electoral College will likely continue as many would still like to see the U.S. president elected purely by popular vote.
That’s a short-sighted view that could well disenfranchise a great many Americans in the process of selecting a president every four years.
The Electoral College system is not perfect but it was put in place by our nation’s Founders for some very good reasons. Among those is that the Electoral College ensures that every state has a say in who will serve as president. It’s a way to ensure that a few highly populated states (or even a couple of big cities) do not have the power to sway the election.
The Electoral College is designed much like Congress in that each state is equally represented by the Senate — with two votes — and by the House where votes are allocated based on population.
Washington state gets 12 electoral votes, two for its senators and 10 for its congressional districts.
While the Constitution does not specifically say how those votes should be allocated, the majority of states give the popular vote winner all of their electoral votes.
But two states — Nebraska and Maine — allocate their electoral votes by congressional district. The candidate who wins each congressional district gets that single vote and the candidate who carries the statewide vote gets the two electoral votes representing the two Senate seats.
We have long believed this is worth considering. It would make the Electoral College system more equitable and better reflective of the nation as a whole.
It would certainly impact Washington state.
In this election it was clear long before a single ballot was cast that Biden would carry the state and get its 12 electoral votes.. The bulk of the population is west of the Cascades, mostly in the Seattle-Tacoma area. And, in fact, Biden easily carried the state with more than 58% of the popular vote.
But if congressional districts were used for allocating votes, the two congressional districts that cover Eastern Washington — the 5th and 4th — would have been in play. Eastern Washington voters, whether Republican, Democrat or independent, would have felt their vote mattered.
Moving forward, it’s likely the effort to eliminate the Electoral College system by amending the Constitution will continue. It’s chance of success is near zero. It takes ratification by three-fourths of the states — 38 of 50 — to amend the Constitution.
States, particularly the small- and medium-sized ones, are not going to give up the power they have to pick the president. Period.
The only viable path to changing the system is to allocate votes by congressional district.