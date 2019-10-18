Ballots should be arriving today and Saturday. Vote!
The 18-day election period has begun. Ballots should arrive in your mailboxes today or Saturday.
It’s critically important to use that ballot. The more citizens who participate in our electoral system the stronger governments will be.
Over the past two weeks the Union-Bulletin Editorial Board has made its recommendations for Walla Walla City Council, Port of Walla Walla commissioners and on a few statewide measures. Now it’s time for voters to take their own look at the candidates and issues and make up their minds.
In the end, it is our hope that voters inform themselves and then vote.
Following are the U-B recommendations:
Ted Koehler and James Powell are well prepared to serve on the City Council with histories of extensive volunteer work and civic engagement. Voters simply can’t go wrong.
But we give the edge to Powell because this Council seat, Position 4, was designed specifically to represent the people of the East Ward.
Powell is well positioned to do just that. He founded the Eastgate Merchants Coalition in an effort to help build up the business in the Eastgate area of the city.
Powell works as a corrections officer at the Washington State Penitentiary, which we believe gives him a perspective that is needed on the City Council.
Susan Smiley-Nakonieczny is the clear choice to represent the newly created West Ward on the Walla Walla City Council.
Smiley-Nakonieczny, in a short time, has brought herself up to speed with the basic issues facing the city. She has a solid grasp of the role of the Council as a policymaking body. Her perspective as a West Ward resident is needed on the Council and will serve the community wel
Walla Walla City Council member Steve Moss has done a solid job during his first term.
This thoughtful, pragmatic Council member has earned a second term. Moss takes his role as a Council member seriously. He studies the issues and asks questions in an effort to be as informed as possible before casting a vote.
Challenger Kip Kelly, who is running against incumbent Commissioner Peter Swant. We see Kelly as the stronger candidate.
We see the specificity of Kelly’s plans and his aspirations for the Port and our community as the deciding factor in this race.
NO
APPROVED
APPROVED