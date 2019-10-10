Susan Smiley-Nakonieczny is the clear choice to represent the newly created West Ward on the Walla Walla City Council.
In the General Election, as opposed to the August Primary, all voters can cast ballots in this election.
We believe voters in the West Ward and throughout the city will benefit from the effort Smiley-Nakonieczny has put into getting up to speed on the issues as well as the intricacies of city government.
Smiley-Nakonieczy, who works as teacher and owns a downtown business, lives near the city’s Sleep Center for the homeless, and she has concerns about what she’s seen. Specifically, she has witnessed people with mental problems being ejected from the camp and left to roam the streets. She has overall concerns about safety and security issues.
Her approach to this issue is sympathetic and pragmatic. She believes in taking action to help the homeless for their benefit as well as the good of the community, but she asserts that steps can be taken to improve the situation at the Sleep Center.
Sharon Kay Schiller, her opponent, is enthusiastic and is running for all the right reasons. She wants to serve the people of the West Ward and make the community better. She has a big heart, and it is in the right place.
But, as we wrote four years ago when she challenged Council member Jerry Cummins, Schiller is not prepared to serve on the Council. She does not seem to fully grasp the role of city government and what it can — and can’t — do nor is she well versed on the issues.
Still, running for office is difficult and Schiller must be commended for entering this race.
Ultimately, we find Smiley-Nakonieczny has a stronger vision of what she wants to accomplish if elected.
In an interview with the Editorial Board, Smiley-Nakonieczny said working to bring more affordable housing to the city is one of her top three goals along with working on the homeless situation and better educating the public on city government and city issues.
Schiller, in the same interview, offered little as to what goals she would pursue other than to work on aesthetics, making the city nicer.
Smiley-Nakonieczny, in a short time, has brought herself up to speed with the basic issues facing the city. She has a solid grasp of the role of the Council as a policymaking body.
We believe Smiley-Nakonieczny’s perspective as a West Ward resident is needed on the Council and will serve the community well. She is a solid choice to represent the West Ward, Position 5 on the Council.