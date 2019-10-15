Walla Walla City Council member Steve Moss has done a solid job during his first term.
This thoughtful, pragmatic Council member has earned a second term. Moss, who is retired from a long career at Blue Mountain Action Council, its chief executive for the last 22 years, takes his role as a Council member seriously. He studies the issues and asks questions in an effort to be as informed as possible before casting a vote.
Julian Saturno, his challenger for the at-large seat (Position 7), could have prepared himself better for this election and to serve on the Council. Saturno seems to have only a cursory knowledge of city government and many of the issues it faces.
Instead, he promotes his relative youth — age 28 — as his advantage in this race. In theory, we don’t have a problem with seeking to represent the younger demographic, but Saturno does not seem to have an specific insights or goals that would suggest he will offer anything significant or even different.
Saturno does not seem to have any disagreements with the way 68-year-old Moss has done his job or with his stand on the issues.
An issue in which Saturno is outspoken is the Bachtold annexation, which he vehemently opposes. His major concerns are groundwater water and public safety, both of which certainly need to be addressed.
But this is a very complicated issue as it is linked to the city’s urban growth boundary, sustainable growth and the need for affordable housing in the Valley.
Moss has not taken a stand because the matter is now before the Council, where the seven member-Council will serve in a quasi-judicial capacity in determining if all the requirements for the annexation and development were followed.
This is not a surprising stand for Moss as he seeks information and community input before making any decision. He looks at all facets of issues, engages in respectful discussion and then renders a decision. Speaking out now means he could not have a say when the votes are counted.
Beyond the issues, bringing people together seems to be among Moss’ strengths. Moss has a quiet approach to consensus building that allows all to have a say.
Moss, if elected to a second term, wants to continue working on issues such as homelessness, in which he has played a major role over the past four year, as well as continuing to improve the city’s infrastructure (roads and the pipes under them) as well as managing the city’s Mill Creek Watershed, the source of Walla Walla’s drinking water.
Moss already has a full grasp of all the issues facing the city, and he has shown himself willing to do the work of sorting through information to craft decisions that serve Walla Walla and its future.
We strongly endorse Moss for a second term.