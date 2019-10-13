In the race for the District One seat on the Port of Walla Walla Commission, one candidate has a clear edge.
Challenger Kip Kelly, who is running against incumbent Commissioner Peter Swant, touts the close alignment of his education and work experience with the work of the Port, and while this is true, we see the specificity of his plans and his aspirations for the Port and our community as the deciding factor.
Kelly, who recently retired from a long career in business development for Coffey Communications, has an engineering degree and MBA to go with his deep experience in sales.
He sees opportunities for the Port to be more proactive in recruiting businesses, particularly in the tech industry, to locate in Walla Walla County.
He has specific recommendations for putting a better foot forward in those efforts, citing the Port’s dated website, inadequate social media presence, and the substandard intake area for private pilots arriving here, noting someone stepping out of a Learjet will be doing so into dust, mud or snow, rather than a paved area.
Besides improving these outward-facing assets, Kelly’s national sales experience would be helpful as recruitment for living-wage jobs here is increasingly competitive.
Swant, a real estate professional in his sixth year on the commission, also says the Port should be more proactive, and says three recent hires have been made with this exact goal.
And he touts his role in helping attract tech firm Ingeniux to open a mid-size operation in Walla Walla as well as commissioner’s prioritization of building the water system in Burbank and fixing up the building on Dell Avenue that houses juice company Refresco.
Both candidates also see child care as a pressing need in the Valley — something the Port could have a hand in helping with — and it is clear that both are all heart when it comes to the vitality of our Valley.
Where the two candidates most sharply diverge is in how they view the value of being proactive as a Port commissioner.
For example, Kelly said his 24 years of work on the Air Travel Coalition had shown him the need for the Port to meet more frequently with Alaska Airlines — once a year isn’t cutting it, and closer contact can get results like better arrival times for the flights into Walla Walla.
Swant, on the other hand, doesn’t see value in more frequent contact, and seems more content to take things as they come.
This is a small example, but telling about their differing approaches.
Kelly wants to shoot for the stars in trying to attract top businesses to the county, and we’d like to see just how far his leadership can help take us.
Editorial Page Editor Rick Eskil, who is a longtime friend of Swant and Kelly, as well as Kelly’s neighbor, did not participate in this endorsement.