In the race to represent Walla Walla’s newly created East Ward on the City Council — which, by the way, the entire city can vote on in the Nov. 5 General Election — two exceptional candidates are on the ballot.
Ted Koehler and James Powell are well prepared to serve on the Council with histories of extensive volunteer work and civic engagement.
Voters simply can’t go wrong.
But we give the edge to Powell because this Council seat, Position 4, was designed specifically to represent the people of the East Ward.
Powell is well positioned to do just that. He founded the Eastgate Merchants Coalition in an effort to help build up the business in the Eastgate area of the city.
Powell volunteers with Commitment to Community, which aims to build stronger neighborhoods, and has served on the city’s Community Development Block Grant Committee. He understands how city government works.
Powell works as a corrections officer at the Washington State Penitentiary, which we believe gives him a perspective that is needed on the City Council.
To be clear, Koehler has a lot to offer.
Professionally he works as the housing director for Blue Mountain Action Council. He has deep understanding of housing issues, particularly in relation to serving those who need financial help to obtain housing.
Koehler has served as chairman of the city Planning Commission. He has vast experience on several community and state boards and committees, including Helpline and The Health Center.
Koehler has a keen grasp of city government and the role of City Council. Beyond that, he is bright with an impressive depth and breadth of knowledge.
Again, Koehler would do an excellent job if elected.
Powell, who is also bright and who has a deep understanding of the community, doesn’t have as much government-related experience as Koehler, but we are impressed with his volunteer work and his commitment to strengthening Walla Walla.
Powell has a clear passion for making the lives of those in the community better, whether it is kids in preschool or business owners in his neighborhood.
Powell wants to create a building registry for the city so that it would be clear what buildings are vacant and could be used for future business opportunities.
Powell said he is running for City Council to represent “blue-collar” Walla Walla, and he makes a strong case that his work at the penitentiary and in various community organizations has prepared him well to serve in that role. He said no current Council members have those experiences, which is why he believes his voice is needed on Council.
We agree. Powell will bring different perspectives to the City Council as well as a clear passion to represent the views of those in the East Ward.