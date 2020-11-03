Election Day is here! Now it's time for patience

It’s Election Day!
And while all the political rhetoric will continue for days, maybe weeks, it’s all just noise.
The ballots that are going to be cast have been cast. Nothing said is going to change what is on those ballots.
That applies to the election for president of the United States and Walla Walla County commissioner.
What’s needed now — here and across the nation — is patience.
While the patchwork of election laws across America can be frustrating, each state has put a system in place its leaders believe work. In the end, as has been the case since George Washington was elected president in 1789 securing all 69 electoral votes, a winner will be declared and the nation will move on.
The election of 2020 is certainly more complicated than the election of 1789, but the concept is basically the same. Each state gets a say in who is elected president through the Electoral College.
A great many in this nation are outraged with the concept, wanting a straight popular vote. However, they fail to consider that individual states and their rights are central to our nation and our system of representative government.
The Electoral College is how the president and vice president are elected. Those who disagree have just one option — change the Constitution.
Until that happens, the results of the vote by the Electoral College and its 538 electors on Dec. 14 will determine whether Donald Trump remains president or Joe Biden is the new president.
It matters not a hoot if either candidate declares victory or concedes. The Constitution does not recognize anything other than the result in the Electoral College.
It might well be clear tonight who will win the presidential election. Then again, it might take days or weeks to sort it all out.
Be patient — and be civil. We will know when we know.
Locally, however, we should know by tonight who has been elected to the Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners and the state Legislature.
Washington state’s election system is extremely efficient. The various county election offices will be ready to start tabulating ballots at 8 p.m. We should have the bulk of the ballots counted within an hour.
Given the huge turnout for early voting, clear trends will be established.
So, for example, if a candidate for the state House has 55 percent of the vote tonight it is highly likely she or he will have that same percentage on the legally cast ballots that are counted over the next week.
Before Washington state went to vote-by-mail, that wasn’t the case. Each precinct (or neighborhood) reported its ballots separately, which resulted in wide swings when ballots were counted. Some precincts leaned right, others left and some were more centrist.
Today, all those ballots are mixed together when counted, which essentially makes the first night of ballot counting in Walla Walla County a very, very reliable poll.