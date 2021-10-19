If we’re proud of one thing it’s that the Walla Walla Valley hosts a caring community, one that comes together in times of need, one that offers an impressive number of support services to its residents and, more recently, one that continues to innovate to fill in gaps in its support network.
The county Department of Community Health recently announced a partnership with Massachusetts-based Human Services Research Institute that aims to take stock of the strengths and weaknesses of the county’s mental health services in order to better bridge gaps in access and address any potential lack in services.
This project could not be more welcome. The pandemic has hit our citizens hard and increasing access to mental health services matters now more than ever.
Walla Walla has seen the formation and implementation of many mental health projects by both the county and community members — this includes the Men in the Middle project and the 1% mental health sales tax to name a few. But this research project has the potential to make them even more effective by providing an unbiased, clearer picture of what is and isn’t provided and those who may lack access.
HSRI specializes in advising “local and state governments and education systems, helping draw a bead on what is right, what is wrong and what can be improved or fixed,” reports the U-B’s Sheila Hagar. To map out the topography of the local mental health services landscape, this organization will evaluate Walla Walla County in multiple sectors: housing, social, healthcare, education, etc.
One key aspect of this evaluation is feedback from the community itself.
There are two virtual listening sessions scheduled — one in English, Oct. 20 at 4 p.m. and one in Spanish, Nov. 3 at 4 p.m. — and we strongly urge our readers to share thoughts, concerns and priorities related to local mental health services with health officials.
For more information on these listening sessions and to register, email Danielle Rayel at drayel@hsri.org.
The end and aim of this project is not only to better support those in need, but to create a healthier, stronger community overall. Additionally, it’s a wise investment, creating a way to informedly address mental health issues at the local level and help provide early intervention. This ultimately saves lives.
