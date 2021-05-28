Supporting students returning to the classroom must be the goal.
Of course, this requires a great deal of planning and innovative thinking during a pandemic.
Give credit to the Walla Walla School District for developing a solid plan and focusing on putting it in place as soon as possible for the benefit of the student.
As restrictions are slowly relaxed, more and more young people are being allowed to engage in normal childhood activities — this is a relief and a boost for all of us after almost a year and a half of worldwide disruption.
The sad reality is that young children and teenagers have had their childhoods sidelined for too long. And it’s taking a toll on many kids’ mental, social and scholastic health.
According to the U-B’s Jeremy Burnham, “a recent survey says 20% of Walla Walla Public School students struggled academically during the pandemic.” To address this, Burnham continues, “the school board plans to spend $4 million of its $14 million of federal recovery funds to help them catch up.”
The recently board-approved plan will implement “summer learning, smaller class sizes, and hiring 20 new teachers plus additional counselors and intervention specialists” to aid students along with other more active hands-on activities, reports Burnham.
This extended support network and programming for students is smart.
It helps families with school-age children — most already yearning for a clear path to ’normalcy’ — better plan their work schedules and home life.
Beyond that, and far more importantly, a great many students returning to classrooms need increased support for mental and emotional, in addition to educational, reasons.
Earlier this year, the Seattle Times reported that the Washington state Department of Children, Youth and Families received 87% fewer calls about suspected abuse when schools shut down last March through June. This school year, reports are down 59%.
“The numbers hint that maltreatment is going undetected by educators, and officials and experts warn that children are likely experiencing more harm during the pandemic, not less,” wrote Seattle Times reporter Hannah Furfaro.
Though we won’t be able to immediately undo the complex layers of harm brought on by the pandemic, the plan proposed by WWPS is a move toward healing and support.