Democrats allege that a quid pro quo arrangement between our president and the Ukraine president to investigate alleged corruption is cause for impeachment, notwithstanding the fact that the Ukraine president didn’t know anything about the aid being withheld and did in fact receive said aid without doing an investigation and that President Trump specifically told his people that he wanted nothing from the Ukraine president except for him to do the right thing.
So, how does that become unlawful? But even if our president would have entered into such arrangement requiring an investigation of corruption, even when it includes a U.S. citizen, how is that a bad thing?
Remember, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Rep. Adam Schiff and the rest of the Democrats have told us many times, referring to the president, that “No one is above the law.” They must have meant no one is above the law unless he/she is a Democrat or otherwise opposes the president.
What we know is that Joe Biden, when he was our vice president, told the Ukraine representative that he was not going to deliver a billion dollars of aid unless they first fired a prosecutor. It is possible that the prosecutor was investigating a Ukraine company of which Biden’s son was a board member receiving about $83,000 per month. The prosecutor was fired, and then the aid was delivered.
That sounds a little more like quid pro quo, don’t you think? So, contrary to Pelosi, the Democrat vice president must be above the law!
But any one who believes that the Democrats desire to impeach President Trump — which desire was first declared immediately upon his election and continued ever since — through the witch hunt collusion matter is anything but purely political, is either brain dead or is in the “Never Trump” clan!
Jerry Votendahl
Walla Walla