On Feb. 25, in the State v. Blake decision, Washington’s strict liability drug possession statute was declared unconstitutional.
It makes sense to craft a justice system that does not punish people if they didn’t know they’d committed a crime, as was the case with Shannon Blake who was arrested for possession of drugs she didn’t know she was carrying. But what concerns us in this landmark ruling is the legalizing of all simple drug possession regardless of type, amount or knowledge of possession.
What got the original statute kicked to curb in the first place was that the now-void law in question, RCW 69.50.4013(1), “criminalized unintentional, unknowing possession of controlled substances without a prescription,” according to the Municipal Research and Services Center, and the law contradicted the core tenet of “innocent until proven guilty.”
This we understand, and we applaud legislators for rectifying the problem. But in legalizing all simple drug possession without adding degrees of discipline congruent to degrees of knowledge as well as including alternate consequences for those who knowingly possess controlled substances, the Blake decision — as it’s also known, seems a disproportionate response.
This ruling and its wide-spread, immediate effects need to be tempered.
We’re not arguing that fees and fines imposed on behalf of the state and counties shouldn’t be refunded, which is part of the new ruling.
Discipline of the financial variety disproportionately affects low-income populations. Crosscut news reports that “in Washington state, simple possession of a small amount of cocaine can result in a $10,000 fine.” And this does not even account for any other legal financial obligations that might be imposed on a person.
How disastrous and unfair would this be to a low-income person, especially if they hadn’t intentionally committed a crime?
Correction of this financial injustice aside, the Blake decision and the resulting tsunami of all present and past drug possession cases to be reviewed adds to the already colossal backlog of cases waiting to be addressed by Washington’s justice system. And this is just after the courts are barely recovering after the pandemic brought everything to a grinding halt.
As stated in a recent news release, “Washington state has instituted a new process to allow individuals on active community supervision for certain drug possession convictions to directly petition Gov. Jay Inslee to commute their sentences.”
At the least, the gap left by the Blake decision needs to be filled with a modified statute to help mitigate any future flood of similar cases. Knowingly possessing drugs such as heroin, LSD and cocaine should still have consequences.