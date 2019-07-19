Despite an amazing start to the season, which gave fans a big dose of hope that things would be better this year, the Seattle Mariners have imploded. The team stinks. It’s firmly in last place in its division with zero hope of rising from the cellar.
Fans, even those folks who wear face paint to match their genuine $312 team-issued jerseys, are despondent.
But this weekend’s festivities in Cooperstown, N.Y., should provide some needed respite from this season’s agony for Pacific Northwest baseball fans.
Edgar Martinez, one of the best pure hitters in the history of the game, is being inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame as a Seattle Mariner. In fact, Martinez will be the only player in the Hall who played his entire career with the Mariners. The only other Hall of Famer who was inducted as a Mariner is Ken Griffey Jr., who also played for the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago White Sox.
Martinez’s induction is very special.
Martinez spent all 18 of his Major League seasons with the Mariners. He began his career as a third baseman but soon found a niche as a designated hitter.
Martinez’s lifetime batting average is .312, with 309 homers and 1,261 RBI. Martinez led the American League in doubles twice and won two batting titles, hitting .343 in 1992 and .356 in 1995. He drove in 145 runs in 2000, when he hit a career-high 37 homers.
Martinez is one of just six players who started his career after World War II to have a career batting average over .300.
In 2004 in a ceremony at Safeco Field (now T-Mobile Park) Baseball Commissioner Bud Selig announced that the Outstanding Designated Hitter Award award would be renamed The Edgar Martinez Award. Martinez was a five-time recipient of that award.
It’s fitting that Martinez will be the first full-time DH elected to the Hall of Fame.
Northwest Baseball fans truly have something to celebrate this weekend.
Edgar Martinez, a Seattle Martinez to the core, will be inducted into his rightful place in the Baseball Hall of Fame.