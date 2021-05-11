Wildfire season is off to an early start, and this should be cause for concern.
In Oregon, the state Department of Forestry declared the beginning of fire season May 1 in the southern portion of the state. It is the earliest start to a fire season in the area since 1988, and only the third time since 2000 that fire season was called before June 1.
The situation is also troubling in Washington state.
According to the Seattle Times, “the state Department of Natural Resources responded to 91 fires (in one week mid-April) and is gearing up for what could be a bad season.”
Closer to home, the East Oregonian reports area fire chiefs increasingly worried “that the county’s already dry conditions could lead to an increased risk of vegetation fires heading into a summer where drought is consuming much of Oregon.”
Marilyn Lohman, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service in Pendleton told the East Oregonian that “since October 2020, precipitation in both Umatilla and Morrow counties have been reported ‘well below normal.’”
Though the experts paint a dire picture, Washington’s DNR shares ways everyone can help keep wildfires to a minimum:
Know the current wildfire risk in your county, destination or area you may be working in.
Only light campfires in approved fire pits and when burn restrictions are not in place. (Always ensure there is a shovel and buckets of water on hand.)
Never walk away from a smoldering campfire. Put the fire out cold before leaving.
Avoid parking vehicles in dry, grassy areas as residual heat from exhaust systems can ignite dry grass.
Where and when legal, ignite fireworks on a flat surface away houses and dry vegetation such as grass, trees and plants.
Only dispose of lit smoking materials in ashtrays or cups of water so that they will not ignite another source.
Defend your own home by creating a buffer around your house that is clear of flammable materials. This reduces the risk of your home catching fire should a wildfire be nearby.
The Walla Walla Valley is a diverse ecosystem that houses valuable resources we all need. Let’s do our part to help conserve our beautiful environment and prevent wildfires.