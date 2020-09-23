Duane Davidson should be re-elected state treasurer

State Treasurer Duane Davidson has done an excellent job overseeing the public’s money, and he manages the state Treasurer’s Office well.
Voters should re-elect without reservation Davidson, the former Benton County treasurer, to another four-year term.
In addition to his fiscally prudent approach to the job, Davidson, a Republican, oversees the state’s money (your money) without a thought of partisanship.
His challenger, state Rep. Mike Pellicciotti, a Democrat who represents North Pierce and South King counties in Olympia, has ambitions for the office beyond Davidson’s reserved approach.
Pellicciotti, who has long been a champion of open and transparent government (which we loudly applaud), is highly critical of the way Davidson delegates his duties to those in his office. And he voices those concerns with gusto — to the point of absurdity.
For example, he attacks Davidson for sending his deputies in his place to board and commission meetings associated with his office. Pellicciotti contends that Davidson is shirking his duty by getting haircuts instead of attending these meetings.
Aside from the fact that Davidson has little hair, the treasurer offers a very reasonable explanation for sending deputies to these meetings. Those deputies are experts in the various areas of finance and thus bring a depth of knowledge and experience in dealing with the matters on the agenda.
Davidson does not cede decisions or responsibility, he is simply delegating. It seems prudent.
Under Davidson’s leadership, the state earned its first triple-A credit rating — the highest possible — from Moody’s Investment Service. This rating saves state and local taxpayers millions in interest fees when various government entities seek loans.
His office is also well managed, and it operates under budget.
Davidson is a certified public accountant, and a good one, but he is not necessarily a great politician.
Pellicciotti is a strong politician and, without question, a very smart person. Pellicciotti is an attorney who, as an assistant state attorney general, managed a unit of financial examiners and auditors that rooted out fraud.
In the end, we see Pellicciotti better suited to lawmaking and fraud investigations than serving as state treasurer.
Davidson runs the Treasurer’s Office in a fiscally prudent manner that benefits the public. We see no need for a change.
This is why we urge voters to re-elect Davidson to another term in office.