The possible spread of the coronavirus inside the Washington State Penitentiary is a huge concern.
An outbreak would quickly threaten those working as correctional officers and other positions at the prison, and undoubtedly spread throughout the community.
Frankly, it’s been something that’s been on the minds of many in the Walla Walla Valley for weeks.
An outbreak across the state at the Monroe Correctional Complex shows how fast our fears can become a reality.
As of Monday, seven prisoners and five staffers at Monroe tested positive for COVID-19.
On Monday it was announced as many as 950 minimum-security prisoners would be released early.
“This will allow for increased physical distancing throughout the Department of Corrections’ system, reducing the population by up to 950 people to continue to reduce the risks to incarcerated individuals while balancing public safety concerns,“ Gov. Jay Inslee said in a news release.
This and other actions are needed.
However, this does not mean nothing has been done to this point. The leadership and staff at the penitentiary and Department of Corrections have been proactive throughout the pandemic.
Since mid-March, temperatures of employees, visitors and others have been taken regularly to help identify those who might have the virus. Visitation has also been limited.
The more dramatic action of releasing inmates occurred after the state Supreme Court last week ordered Inslee and Corrections Secretary Stephen Sinclair to take “all necessary steps” in order to protect inmates in state prisons from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The court did not specifically order the release of inmates nor did it request a “special master,” as was appointed four decades ago at the penitentiary in the wake of murders and rioting, to help oversee the prison system’s response to the crisis.
This order seems to be intended to send a message that urgent action is needed now to prevent serious problems.
The overall safety inside prisons was not specifically addressed by the high court because the lawsuit filed by Columbia Legal Services was on behalf of five inmates with underlying medical conditions, such as diabetes and heart disease, which put them at greater risk of death from the virus.
The safety of the inmates, of course, is important.
But the safety of corrections officers and staff members are just as critical. As evidenced by Monroe, if inmates come down with the virus so, too, do staff members and vice versa.
The more that can be done at the Washington State Penitentiary — and the entire corrections system — to stop the spread of coronavirus the better it will be for our community and the entire state.