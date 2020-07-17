Downtown's alfresco dining experience a winner

In these COVID-19 times, when folks are understandably worried about catching the virus and others are freaked out about their livelihoods being lost, creative thinking is critical.
It seems Walla Walla’s civic leaders and city government officials did a great job of coming up with a plan to protect the public and improve the business climate by putting in place a downtown alfresco dining experience.
The city and the business owners have been slowly bringing this concept to fruition as chairs and tables have been added to the sidewalks, small dining platforms have been put in front of four restaurants while a section of First Avenue has been fitted with overhead lighting.
Today, that work — and much more — will be on display as First Avenue between Main and Alder streets will be partially blocked off to create a large outdoor eating space. Tables, chairs and umbrellas will cover the pavement.
Above will be lights strung across the streets creating an inviting atmosphere for diners — who are hopefully also shoppers.
The city government is using about $250,000 of the $1 million it received from the federal government from its national coronavirus relief funds for materials — chairs, umbrellas, lights and more. It seems a wise investment of our federal tax dollars. These changes should serve the city well through this pandemic and could be also used in better times ahead.
“I applaud the city for thinking outside the box,” said Tom Maccarone, owner of TMACs on Colville Street. “They have gone above and beyond from what other communities have done.”
Given that tourists have been flocking to Walla Walla in recent weeks — many not wearing masks to the chagrin of business owners and locals — that would seem to be the case.
But at this point, since wearing masks is now mandatory indoors and when in crowds, that problem might be reduced.
Having dining outdoors should go a long, long way in reducing the spread of the coronavirus while still allowing people to enjoy themselves with a first-rate meal. Plus, dining in the open air in mid summer is always delightful.
Still, caution is the key — and all seem to understand that. The city and business owners have been, as they should, taking COVID prevention extremely seriously.
And it’s important for all of us to get out on occasion and socialize safely. It’s critical for our mental health.
The changes made to downtown are a positive addition that will help all of us living in the Valley, and provide a needed lifeline to downtown merchants and restaurant owners.