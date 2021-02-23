'Don't press send' is advice that's relevant to all

About a decade ago, Herm Edwards was speaking to NFL rookies at a seminar aimed at helping them avoid mistakes that could derail their football careers or ruin their lives.
Edwards, former coach of the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs, offered three words of wisdom to the rookies: “Don’t press send.”
Edwards, now football coach at Arizona State University, repeated that phrase over and over with an emphasis on the word “send.” He told the rookies that anything they put on social media or even in an email could one day come back to haunt them. Once “send” is pressed, those words are attached to you for the rest of your life.
That portion of Edwards’ lecture has been broadcast about many times over the past decades.
Neera Tanden, President Biden’s choice to lead the Office of Management and Budget, seems to have missed it.
Tanden’s nomination is now in danger in the Senate Confirmation process because many Republicans and at least one Democrat are voicing concern about her overtly partisan and caustic tweets. On Friday, Sen. Manchin III, D-W.Va., said he will oppose Tanden’s nomination in the Senate, which now has 50 Republicans and 50 Democrats.
“I believe her overtly partisan statements will have a toxic and detrimental impact on the important working relationship between members of Congress and the next director of the Office of Management and Budget,” Manchin said. “For this reason, I cannot support her nomination. As I have said before, we must take meaningful steps to end the political division and dysfunction that pervades our politics.”
At Tanden’s confirmation hearing, Republican senators read aloud her mean tweets as if they were participating in the comedy bit seen regularly on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Senators read that Tanden called Sen. Susan Collins “the worst,” Sen. Tom Cotton “a fraud,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell “Voldemort,” and that “vampires have more heart than Ted Cruz.”
Democrats then, as expected, called Republicans hypocrites because they did nothing when President Trump used Twitter as a weapon against his political enemies. Democrats are correct. The GOP’s stand against mean tweets after Trump’s constant Twitter rants is hypocritical.
Yet, Tanden did apologize several times during her confirmation hearings, saying she regretted the tweets. That’s a tacit acknowledgment she made an error in judgment.
Will it be enough to get her nomination confirmed? Hard to say as partisan politics are in play.
But what is certain is that Twitter- or Facebook-regret won’t help those who crossed the line when they seek a job or acceptance into college. The words and images put on social media follow all of us throughout our lives.
Listen to Coach Edwards: “Don’t press send” without considering the consequences.